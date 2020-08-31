WATCH – Masystems episode 1 (Bustop TV skit)

Rampant corruption in local authorities has over the years been proliferating illegal allocation of stands in open spaces, greenways and wetlands.

Our favorite actors Gonyeti, Maggie and Terrence star in this new Bustop TV skit that exposes how MPs and councillors work hand in glove to pursue shoddy land dealings that are negatively impacting citizens’ livelihoods.

In this informative skit the aspect of the media being captured and used to gatekeep certain high profile corruption cases is also explored.