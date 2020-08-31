WATCH: Drama erupts at Lebogang Khitsane’s live funeral service after sister makes shocking infidelity claims

If viewers of ETV soapie Imbewu were intrigued by the recent drama surrounding lead character Zimele Bhengu’s funeral where his two sons got involved in a messy and embarrassing fight at his grave site, they definitely will be fascinated by popular tomb maker Lebohang Khitsane’s Sunday memorial service.

On Sunday drama broke out at Khitsane’s funeral when his sister made shocking claims that he died a bitter man because his wife cheated with another man in their matrimonial home when he was bedridden battling renal failure.

Lebohangs wife abruptly threw a water bottle at the deceased’s sister in a bid to silence her but alas this backfired as she continued to disclose humiliating details.