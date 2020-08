Bustop TV comedians Gonyeti and Maggie star in this new satire skit that explores the extremes how corruption is now embedded in our society.

Gonyeti and Maggie our main protagonists in the skit, portray how vendors are accessing illegal work letters to avert lock-down restrictions and continue operating their businesses to sustain their families in this ailing economy.

Vendor’s hassles, struggles and violent clashes with the police during lock-down are captured in this satirical skit.