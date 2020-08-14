On the run activist Josphat Ngulube bares soul on state crackdown – VIDEO

On the run activist Josphat Ngulube who has sought refuge in South Africa says he fled Zimbabwe in fear of his life as the state continues its witch hunt for conveners of the foiled July 31 protests that morphed into a national shutdown.

Ngulube says his family was targeted and his 23 year old niece Noxolo Maphosa was abducted and sexually assaulted by suspected security agents looking for him.

The beleaguered activist says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s statements that he would flush out bad apples, were reminiscent of the Gukurahundi massacres were 20 thousand citizens were labelled dissents and later butchered.

Ngulube stressed he would not return in Zimbabwe until the nation holds a genuine dialogue that accommodates opposition political parties, civic society, and human rights defenders to stop the wanton crackdown on activists.