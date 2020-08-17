Doc Vikela latest Vakuru skit mocks Mnangagwa’s ministerial appointments – VIDEO

Comedian Doc Vikela stars in a satire video that subtly mocks that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent ministerial appointments are protecting his own personal interests at the expense of national interests.

In the satirical skit Doc Vikela’s cryptically notes that ex energy minister Fortune Chasi was fired because he was going against his personal plans, hence had to be replaced by Soda Zhemu a man he can trust to do his personal bidding.

Doc Vikela also stresses that Mnangagwa consults his wife concerning ministerial appointments, to protect the first family’s corrupt lucrative dealings with state resources.