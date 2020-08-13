Takura pleads to God to Intervene in Zimbabwe’s crisis in new single – VIDEO

Hip hop prodigy Takura on Tuesday dropped visuals of his latest gospel offering titled Mufaro were he pleads to God to intervene in Zimbabwe’s escalating crisis and deliver the suffering citizens.

Takura in Mufaro appeals to God to listen to Zimbabweans desperate pleas for deliverance against the escalating political tensions and ailing economy that has made their livelihoods miserable.

The song has powerful visuals that depict the grievances of the suffering citizens as Zimbabwe’s political and economic continues to escalate without a viable solution at hand.