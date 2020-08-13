Botswana opposition raises red flag over Zimbabwe’s escalating abuses – VIDEO

Botswana’s opposition leader, Dumelang Saleshando addressing parliament has called President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to immediately cease the wanton crackdown on opposition political activists, journalists and human rights defenders.

Saleshando stressed that Zimbabwe’s ongoing unbridled crisis had spilled in Botswana in the form of Zimbabwean political and economic refugees.

The opposition leader noted that given Botswana’s limited range of public and social services that could barely sustain its own citizens the nation could no longer afford to overlook the ongoing state sponsored crackdown in Zimbabwe.