Mai Titi ready ‘kutsara’ Jah Master in Color Vibes riddim battle for views

Zim Reality Eye TV presenter DJ Sparks analyses how Mai Titi’s latest single Survivor that has raked 74 thousand views in 24 hours could statistically surpass Jah Master’s hit single Hello Mwari in Nash Nation’s Color Vibes Riddim battle for views.

The artiste with the most views in the Color Vibes Riddim until 3 September will walk away with a cool USD $ 1000.

DJ Sparks says Mai Titi will be banking on her influence on Facebook to rake more views and scoop the prize and surpass Jah Master’s one week 388 thousand views lead.