Mai Titi rocks airwaves with new song release ‘Survivor’ – VIDEO

Socialite cum musician Mai Titi latest single visual offering tilted Survivor, courtesy of Nash Nation Riddim volume 2, dubbed ‘Color Vibes,’ is rocking the airwaves on YouTube attracting more than 74 thousand views in 24 hours.

Survivor is a motivational song that encourages audiences not to allow yesterday’s failures to negatively influence current plans to achieve success and wealth.

Mai Titi in Survivor urges her fans to rise up no matter how many times they failed or faltered in the past until they achieve their desired goals.