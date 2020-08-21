WATCH – Welshman Ncube says Zim crisis stems from contested elections

Opposition MDC Alliance Vice President Welshman Ncube says the ongoing crisis spilling into neighboring countries in the region is a product of a continuous vicious cycle of contested elections in Zimbabwe.

Ncube says the AU and SADC must intervene to break the cycle of marred elections which deprive Zimbabwean citizens an elected government which derives its power from the people.

The MDC Alliance leader stresses the importance of the special envoys assigned by AU chair Cyril Ramaphosa to engage with all stakeholders when they return to the country.