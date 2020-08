As the adage goes, “don’t judge a book by it’s cover,” comedians Terrence, Gonyeti and Maggie star in this new exhilarating Bustop TV satirical skit which explores how subscribing to certain stereotypes can leave one with an egg on the face.

Gonyeti stars as a domineering boss who is unnecessarily always on her her maid’s case Maggie, while Terrence, Maggie’s brother is also a victim of the slay boss’s overbearing tendencies.