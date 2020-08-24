Prophet Madungwe claims homosexuality, abortion and murder are the cause of COVID-19 – VIDEO

Controversial cleric Talent Madungwe has sensationally claimed that homosexuality, abortion and murder are the cause why God has plagued the world with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Madungwe says the United States of America (USA) and Brazil have experienced the most Covid-19 deaths because they have the highest ‘sin rate.’

The self styled prophet says the Coronavirus was God’s wrath and has been made a normal disease that people across the globe will have to bear with like a common cold.