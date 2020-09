WATCH – Takura drops saucy ‘Its Okay Not to Be Okay visuals

Zim Hip-hop prodigy Takura has dropped elegant visuals of his latest offering titled’ Its Okay Not To Be Okay.’

‘Its Okay Not To Be Okay’ is coupled by dope lyrics and artistic visuals that depict Takura’s resilience and unyielding character not to compromise his principles, goals and vision under immense pressure.