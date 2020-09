Afro Pop singer EXQ affectionately known as Mr Putiti has dropped an emotionally charged single dubbed Riva which speaks against child abuse.

Riva is coupled with exceptional visuals that portray how diabolical parents and guardians disgustingly take advantage of minor children under their supervision robbing them of their promising future.

Mr Putiti in Riva educates and informs society to shun child abuse and protect the girl child.