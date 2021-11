WATCH as Zimdancehall star Seh Calaz warns Prophet Passion Java after ‘his Tsikidzi Video’.

Calaz says he will beat up anyone who calls Java a prophet. He says the US based preacher is discouraging many people from Christianity.

Seh Calaz fired warning shots at Java after he dissed him saying his career had hit rock bottom.

Earlier this week Java took to Instagram dissing Seh Calaz after releasing his third album this year, saying that was a sign of ‘kupera.’