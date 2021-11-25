Seh Calaz vs Passion Java beef takes a turn for the worst – VIDEO

The spat between Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz and socialite-cum-prophet Passion Java has taken a turn for the worst.

In a 30 minute video posted online last night, the Zimdancehall singer questioned and ridiculed Java’s credentials as a true prophet of God.

“If you are a true man of God, why do you never speak about Jesus. All you do is show off and look for attention.” Calaz says.

The beef initially started after Java claimed Calaz was a washed up artist. It escalated further after Calaz retaliated by accusing accused Java of having sacrificed the late Zimdancehall great Soul Jah Love for alleged occult rituals.