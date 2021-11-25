UK based Qounfuzed drops Visualizer for new single “Shisha”

UK based Afro pop/dance artist Qounfuzed has released a visualizer video for his sizzling party anthem “Shisha”.



The single is plucked from his collaborative E.P with Zimdancehall chanter Poptain titled “December 2 Remember.”

As the title suggests, the visuals are a celebration of the modern party and clubbing culture which not only feature alcohol but also smoking flavoured aphrodisiacs from pipes, which is known in colloquial slang as “Shisha”.

The visualizer in question has made waves reaching 25k views in 2 days on YouTube and over 200 comments have been posted.