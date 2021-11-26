Poet Abel Mauchi breaks silence on alleged “death” status – VIDEO

Celebrated Masvingo poet Abel Mauchi recently took to YouTube to address widely circulated rumours that he had passed on.

In the video he acknowledges the rumours and confirms that he has been ill but reassures his fans that he is now getting better. The performance poet rose to prominence during the Covid 19 lockdown era when videos of him performing were widely circulated.

Using his rich and witty knowledge of the Karanga dialect,Mauchi uses poetry to bring to light societal concerns in an entertaining manner.

His talents have seen him court controversy and in the same breadth, attract admirers from those in powerful places. In a tweet in February 2021, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of information and Broadcasting services Nick Mangwana said Mauchi is one of the artists that the government is willing to empower and collaborate with on arts projects that foster development.