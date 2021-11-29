Locals set to miss national matches due to “horror” stadiums – VIDEO

Local sports fans are likely to brace themselves to watching their national teams on TV after local stadiums were branded as “substandard”.

Reporting for CGTN Africa, Farai Mwakutuya says that the deteriorating standards of local sports infrastructures will likely mean that national teams will not be allowed by regional and international bodies to stage matches in the country.

For the second time this year, the continental football body CAF banned the National Sports Stadium from hosting national matches after it was found to be in a deplorable state.

During the recent World Cup qualifiers, the Zimbabwe men’s football team had to play its “home” matches in South Africa.