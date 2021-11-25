Boxing legend ‘Mosquito’ aspires to fight drug abuse by youths – VIDEO

Former Zimbabwe, African Fly Zone and Commonwealth champion Alfonso Zvenyika Lambarda known in his heyday as “Mosquito” has been inspired by his own personal tribulations to set up a progressive boxing school in the troubled ghetto of Mbare.

Speaking on the eve of his 46th birthday at his Mosquito school of boxing excellence, Zvenyika told VOA that he wants to help impoverished youth make good choices in their lives and not fall into the pitfalls of crime and drug abuse.

Substance abuse has become endemic in Harare’s low income areas such as Mbare and Highfields. Illicit alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine better known as crystal meth or by its street name mutoriro are all popular among young people.