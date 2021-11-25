Girls blame parents for high dropout rate of pregnant school girls – VIDEO

Parents, guardians and society at large should shoulder the majority of the blame for school girls who fall pregnant and fail to return to school.

These are sentiments which were expressed in the video by young girls during a discussion on the touchy subject with Tariro Makanga , a prominent women’s rights advocate.

Despite the government passing legislation that empowers pregnant girls, parents are accused of withdrawing financial and emotional support.

The topic of maternal scholars has received mixed responses and divided opinion in Zimbabwe’s rather conservative society. In prior times, efforts to introduce condoms and contraceptives in secondary schools by human rights groups in conjunction with the state were all also met with resistance.