WATCH: Joseph Chinotimba takes shots at “backward” government

Zimbabweans were left surprised as member of parliament for Buhera South Joseph Chinotimba blurred party loyalties by openly criticising the government for what he feels is a backward approach in the digitisation of Zimbabwe ministerial structures.

Addressing the government’s permanent secretaries at a parliamentary briefing, the enigmatic MP visibly shows frustration and questions why rural registrars are still using archaic methods to record birth and death certificates when the country is receiving latest Information and Communication Technologies.

Chinotimba has always been known as an outspoken personality but has never criticised the ruling government so openly before.