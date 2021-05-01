I dated a married man, watched as he beat his wife and he still left me for her – Faith Ndunda

Faith Ndunda 23, is a student at one of the local colleges in Nairobi and she speaks to Tuko Talks (Kenya) about how she dated a married man who would beat up his wife because of her.

When people around the neighborhood found out Faith was the reason behind the man’s constant physical abuse towards his wife, they almost beat her up.

On the other hand, Faith’s parents had struggled so much to put up a small restaurant for her but she messed it all up, because no one from the estate will buy anything from her.