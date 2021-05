How can Mupfumira become anti-corruption champion? | The Week | S10 Ep07|

Comrades, It’s been a crazy week! The Chinese arrived in Hwange and not for a safari, or marasha or power cuts but because a Special Grant by Tora Mari United captain Pfee was awarded to them.

Mupfumira said no to corruption and has described corruption as a cancer. Meanwhile the High court quashed charges against Hopewell Chin’ono. The judge says the law used by police to arrest him no longer exists.

For this and more Cde Fatso has you covered.