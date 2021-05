Comrades, What a week it has been ! There were court cases, accusations of captured judges and press statements by the hurument, the people won a great victory last week and ED literally threw Ziyambi Ziyambi under the bus.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga threw a tantrum this week after discovering that Kuda Tagwirei was getting actively involved in the medical field! For this and more Cde Fatso has you covered.