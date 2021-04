Bars and night clubs remain closed until further notice due to the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet meeting briefing in Harare.

According to Minister Mutsvangwa, Cabinet was informed that as of Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 37 875, with 35 058 recoveries and 1 554 deaths.