Jane Doka – Gore Remakomborero (VIDEO)

Gore Remakomborero (Year of Blessings) is a song of declaration taken from Jane Doka’s upcoming project ‘The Faith Project’. In the times that we are in, the world over, never have we all needed to take this position – where we speak the language of faith against every report around us.

So, we declare that this very year our lives and families are blessed. We declare that our nation (Zimbabwe) will be blessed. We choose to rejoice because we know by faith that with God all things are possible! Enjoy the song, sing along and do not be afraid to declare it.