WATCH: Apostle Chiwenga dares Makandiwa to repeat vaccine claims

Apostle Talent Chiwenga mocks Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and dares him to repeat his remarks that the Covid-19 vaccine had the “Mark of the Beast”. Chiwenga claims Makandiwa is now scared to be arrested now that the vaccine is being administered in Zimbabwe.
Makandiwa has made claims that world leaders being vaccinated on TV, are lying.” That’s not your vaccine… that’s a lie…,” he said. Makandiwa later recanted and said “I’m not saying don’t take vaccine but it should be verified first, we have 85% recovery rate.”