WATCH: Apostle Chiwenga dares Makandiwa to repeat vaccine claims

Apostle Talent Chiwenga mocks Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and dares him to repeat his remarks that the Covid-19 vaccine had the “Mark of the Beast”. Chiwenga claims Makandiwa is now scared to be arrested now that the vaccine is being administered in Zimbabwe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehanda Radio (@nehandaradio)



Makandiwa has made claims that world leaders being vaccinated on TV, are lying.” That’s not your vaccine… that’s a lie…,” he said. Makandiwa later recanted and said “I’m not saying don’t take vaccine but it should be verified first, we have 85% recovery rate.”