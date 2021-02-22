Zimbabwe begins its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with frontline healthcare workers – VIDEO

Zimbabwe is set to receive 800 000 doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. This is as the government this past week launched its vaccination programme. 200 000 of the doses were donated by the Chinese Government and the balance will be purchased by the Zimbabwean authorities.

Zimbabwe has set aside $100 million to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine rollout offers new hope in combatting the virus, but Epidemiologist Prof Rashida Ferrand told SABC News this must be seen as just one part of the battle against the pandemic. Prof Ferrand was responsible for setting up the COVID-19 unit at the country’s Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare.