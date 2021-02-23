Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Floods hit Beitbridge, Dulivhadzimu – WATCH

Flash floods hit Dulivhadzimu suburb in Beitbridge where most roads became impassable following heavy rains on Sunday night. Dulibadzimu is the oldest suburb in the border town and is built on a low-lying area.

