A comic take on the recently held MDC-T CHAOTIC CONGRESS. Taffy imagines how the MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi handled the humiliating defeat.

Douglas Mwonzora won by 883 votes with Komichi getting a humiliating 9 votes. Khupe and Mudzuri who also contested and “disputed” the result after they got 118 and 14 votes respectively.

Upon winning Mwonzora pledged to unite the party extending an olive branch to his 3 bitter rivals.