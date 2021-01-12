WATCH: Lawyers give update on Mahere, Sikhala and Chin’ono cases

Lawyers give an update on the cases involving opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono and Sikhala are facing similar charges as MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere after a Twitter post last week saying a police officer had beaten and killed a child strapped to its mother’s back using a baton after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

The charge is being defined as “publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state or alternatively undermining public confidence in law enforcement agency.”

“This (arrest) is purely at the pleasure of Emmerson Mnangagwa. Don’t include anyone in this fight. It is the fight by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“His hatred of my person, Hopewell Chin’ono. Vice President Tendai Biti and others in the opposition forces in our country has been witnessed in the whole year of 2020.

“This will not go on forever. We are also watching his (Mnangagwa) actions. This cannot continue. We cannot continue being abused in our country and this message must be very clear to him. There are levels where you can tolerate persecution, but this one has gone beyond normal persecution.”