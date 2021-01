WATCH: Job Sikhala taken to prison in leg irons… says “entire system is congested with idiots”

Opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala says the “entire system is congested with idiots” as he is taken to prison in leg irons.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is also taken to prison in the same truck while protesting that a magistrate had ruled the leg irons on Sikhala were inhuman but the State still kept them on him.