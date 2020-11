My Story Episode 1 : The Story of Baba Harare

Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino began his solo music career after he left the Third Generation band fronted by Jah Prayzah. From the time he left Jah Prayzah’s band, Baba Harare has established himself as a household name.

He has released albums such as “Generator”, “Ramba Wakadzvanya”, “Minamato Yemarasta” and “Chikwama Changu”.