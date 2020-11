Addressing the media soon after the politburo meeting, Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the party was targeting five million votes in the 2023 elections.

“The politburo encouraged all departments of the party to intensify their efforts towards the attainment of five million voters or votes resolution by 2023,” he told journalists.

“In other words, we are gunning for five million membership of the party whom we will be confident will vote for the party come 2023.