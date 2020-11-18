Thousands of Zimbabweans struggle without citizenship rights – VIDEO

The United Nations says millions of people around the world are considered stateless. They do not have birth certificates or identity documents, denying them the benefits of citizenship where they live. It is estimated that thousands of people in Zimbabwe have no official records to show who they are or where and when they were born.

Most are descendants of migrant workers. Others are orphans who lost parents and guardians during the Gukurahundi Massacres when thousands were killed in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces. Then there are those living in the east of the country, who fled the civil war in Mozambique in the 1990s.