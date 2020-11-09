Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin’ono remains in prison – VIDEO

This past week award-winning Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested once again. He was taken into custody for what authorities say was a breach of his bail conditions after he posted a message on social media regarding the bail application of Henrietta Rushwaya, the president of the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation accused of gold smuggling.

Peter Ndoro spoke earlier to opposition party the MDC Alliance Deputy National Chairman Job Sikhala about Hopewell Chin’ono’s arrest. He began by asking if he had been in contact with Chin’ono.