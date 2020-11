Ginimbi’s sister confirms he will be buried at his Domboshava mansion – WATCH

Genius Kadungure’s sister Julie reiterates that “Ginimbi” as he is affectionately known, will be buried at his Domboshava mansion on Saturday. Julie is the first born in the Kadungure family.

Ginimbi (36) died when his Rolls-Royce Wraith collided head-on with a Honda Fit while driving back to his Domboshava home in the company of Limumba Karim, Elisha and fitness trainer-cum-video-vixen Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli — who all died after being burnt beyond recognition.