Mai Lessy you sold my child for a $5 chicken – Tapiwa Makore’s mother mourns (AUDIO)

“Mai Lessy you sold my child for a $5 chicken” – Tapiwa Makore’s mother mourns in heartbreaking audio.

Last week police in Murewa arrested two villagers after information gathered revealed that they had bought human flesh from a herd boy, Tafadzwa Shamba, who is suspected of having earlier murdered seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore in September.

“Police came Sunday and picked-up Mai Mungandire and Mai Katsande, and both agreed they bought meat from the killer but had no idea that it was human flesh,” Beulah Makore, the family spokesperson is quoted saying by multiple media reports.

“One of them initially refused until police officers told her that Tafadzwa had admitted cutting flesh from the thigh of the deceased and sold it to them.

“The two unsuspecting women actually cooked the meat and ate. So, they were taken to Murewa police station for further questioning and were also ordered to carry the pots that they used to cook Tapiwa’s flesh.”