Relatives speak at the funeral wake of social media influencer, fitness trainer-cum-video-vixen Michelle “Mimi Moana” Amuli who died in the road traffic accident which also claimed the life of socialite and businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

Kadungure (36) died in the wee hours of Sunday in a (head-on-collision) car accident along Borrowdale road in the capital Harare, on his way home to his Domboshava mansion.

They were all coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams.