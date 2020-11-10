Jah Prayzah pays his respects to Moana’s mother after her death – VIDEO

Jah Prayzah paid his respects to Moana’s mother in Harare on Monday. Moana whose real name is Michelle Amuli hit the limelight recently when she appeared on Jah Prayzah’s video Munyaradzi.

She was one of the victims in the accident on Sunday that claimed the life of prominent socialite and businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

Mimi Moana was a well known Zimbabwean actress, fitness bunny and media personality. She starred in videos of prominent artists including Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Takura’s popular track Zvemoyo, Freeman’s track Muridzo and Enzo Ishall’s track Mwenje.