MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora was forced to deny allegations that they are scared of MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala, insisting they would not hesitate to recall him if he renounces his membership of the MDC-T. This is despite Sikhala having already done so.

Mwonzora was addressing a press conference in Harare and was responding to questions from journalists who queried why the MDC-T had not dared to take on the outspoken Sikhala.