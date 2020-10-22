PaTown Episode 12 “Talitha Kumi” – Simuka Comedy International skit

Simuka Comedy International presents this new thrilling skit titled ‘Talima Kumi’ which depicts how some pastors are actually ravenous wolves in sheep’s clothing exploiting their congregants.

In ‘Talim Kumi’ a greedy pastor presents an absurd list of groceries and money to his followers, he wants them to raise to sustain his extravagant lifestyle.

This skit also depicts how religion has been weaponized during Covid-19 induced lockdown to sustain the lifestyles of pastors while the congregants themselves are facing countless hardships.