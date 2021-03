Simuka Comedy International presents Doc Vikela doing a skit portraying President Emmerson Mnangagwa having a conversation with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on the vacancy that arose after Co-Vice President Kembo Mohadi resigned following a long running sex scandal.

Local online media service ZimLive has in the past two weeks carried reports that Mohadi had improper sexual liaisons with married women, including one of his subordinates.