Comedians DRC and Gonyeti star in this new skit which is critical of the government’s recent controversial policy to pay the equivalent of USD$ 500 to every civil servant that dies.

Gonyeti and DRC depict in this informative skit depict that civil servants while there alive are paid paltry salaries which has subjected them to abject poverty.

This skit also exposes how government is insensitive to civil servants livelihoods and plight in these hard economic times.