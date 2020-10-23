Selmor Mtukudzi drops sensational “Babe Can I?” audio visuals

Afro pop songstress Selmor Mtukudzi has released an emotionally charged song titled “Babe Can I?” from her new album “Dehwe ReNzou.”

Selmor portrays how people that have been devastated in previously toxic relationships are broken to the extent that they have serious trust issues and complicated insecurities.

She asks the rhetorical question “Baby can I trust you with my heart’ to express how she is reluctant to give her heart to her new lover because she is afraid of being hurt and broken to pieces again.