ZANU PF rejects Chipanga’s request to rejoin party…. orders him to vacate farm

ZANU PF has rejected former Youth League chairperson Kudzai Chipanga’s request to rejoin the ruling party ordering him to immediately vacate his farm in Manicaland province.

The ruling party acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Chipanga’s affiliation and activities with the G40 elements in 2017 at the height of factions wars between the Lacoste and G40 were unforgivable exploits which caused divisions and disunity within ZANU PF.

Chinamasa stressed that Chipanga was given the farm originally reserved for Manicaland State University as a reward for fronting the G40’s agenda.