John Vhuli Gate – PO Box skit

Outstanding comedian Bhutisi stars in this new exciting skit where two long time friends are struggling to keep up with the current modern fashion trends.

The two friends, after missing out on Ginimbi’s epic all white party, decide to plan to have their own version of cap and hat party, however, one of the friends needs a serious wardrobe changeover to meet up with the standards of the planned party.

Find out the exciting, hilarious events that unfold in the skit for the determined duo to successfully host a cap and hat party.