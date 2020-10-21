‘Kutizirwa’ – Team Paghetto Films skit

Team Paghetto Films presents this hilarious and bizarre skit titled ‘Kutizirwa’ which depicts a young teenager called Ndodza who impregnates an older woman.

Ndodza denies the responsibility for his actions when confronted by his parents and the brother of the woman he impregnated fearing that he is not yet in a position to bear the responsibilities of being a father and a husband.

‘Kutizirwa’ is rich in hysterical punch lines and contemporary Shona proverbs which makes it a must watch for all comedy lovers.