Hopewell Chin’ono still fighting for justice outside prison – VIDEO

Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who was controversially arrested for his part in exposing the USD$60m Covidgate scandal, which implicated President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family members, is still seeking justice outside prison.

The self-styled corruption buster is suing a Harare magistrate for the unprofessional conduct of fabricating false issues in his ruling and barring his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from representing him when he was still incarcerated seeking bail.

Chin’ono who was arrested on July 28 on charges of inciting violence said the state has so far failed to avail the evidence which proves he was inciting violence.